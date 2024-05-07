Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah proposes to girlfriend

Black Stars winger Yaw Yeboah has proposed to his fashion model girlfriend Gifty Boakye, who happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Black Stars deputy skipper and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey.

Photos shared on Gifty Boakye's Instagram captured the beautiful moment of the proposal and the rock on her finger, with the couple dressed in matching white outfits.

Gifty proudly flaunted her engagement ring in subsequent photos after saying yes to the 27-year-old Columbus Crew player.

Their relationship first became public in 2023 when Gifty Boakye shared moments of her time with Yeboah, including cheering him on at a stadium during one of his league games for Columbus Crew in the USA.

This joyful event comes after Gifty's split with Thomas Partey went viral in 2022, following years of being together.