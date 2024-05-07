Police Ladies face Army Ladies in Women's FA Cup final

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 13:25

Women's Premier League side Police Ladies FC is set to face off against Army Ladies FC in the final of the 2023/24 Women's FA Cup later this year.

Advertisement

Police Ladies secured their spot in the final by defeating Supreme Ladies 3-1 in a semi-final match held at the Madina Astro Turf in Accra on Sunday, May 5.

This victory followed a series of successful matches against formidable opponents, including holders Ampem Darkoa Ladies, giants Hasaacas Ladies, lower-tier side Agave Glad Ladies, and former Premier League contenders Immigration Ladies.

Their upcoming final opponent, Army Ladies, also earned their place in the championship match after securing a 2-1 victory over Epiphany Warriors at the Madina Astro Turf.

They had previously advanced to the semi-finals with a win against Supreme Ladies in the quarter-finals.

Police Ladies, previous champions in 2016, are aiming for their second title win, while Army Ladies are making their inaugural appearance in the final and are eager to clinch the prestigious trophy for the first time in their history.