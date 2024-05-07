Next article: See the 70 teams that have qualified for the Paris Olympics after the World Athletics Relays

GFA sets mandatory rest period for clubs

Graphic.com.gh Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 13:19

The Ghana Football Association has mandated that all elite clubs take a break from Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, July 16, 2024, in accordance with the Regulations.

Advertisement

This is in line with the association's efforts to safeguard the health and welfare of players after a hectic league season.

The GFA places utmost priority on safeguarding the health and welfare of its players.

After the league season ends, players are expected to take a necessary break to rejuvenate while the clubs prepare for the new season.

All stakeholders are expected to take note, act accordingly and respect these regulations.