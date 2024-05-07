VIDEO: Man busted two weeks after being caught on CCTV stealing

Graphic Online May - 07 - 2024 , 14:49

A man who allegedly stole a camera two weeks ago during an event at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra has been arrested today.

He is a suspect in a syndicate that attends public functions at hotels and steals people’s personal belongings.

He was captured on CCTV at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on April 24, 2024, taking a camera that did not belong to him.

Two weeks later, on May 7, 2024, he was spotted at the National Insurance Commission wearing the same shirt.

The police were tipped off, and he was apprehended.

