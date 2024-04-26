Season Two of The Summons premieres May 4

Edith Mensah Apr - 26 - 2024

The second season of The Summons, a unique television programme blending classical music and hymns, will premiere on Saturday May 4, 2024.

An initiative of Ghanaian choral, classical and contemporary Gospel musician, Lordina The Soprano, the show promises a renewed focus on timeless hymns, that aim to uplift and inspire viewers.

Building on the success of the first season, the upcoming The Summons will feature seven engaging episodes.

These episodes will showcase anointed Ministers of the Word and special guest artistes, who will join Lordina The Soprano in delivering powerful renditions of hymns.

It will be a monthly broadcast starting from May 2024, on various platforms including Lordina The Soprano's YouTube Channel, as well as select television networks such as MX24, Praise TV and Dominion TV.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Lordina The Soprano expressed her excitement about the upcoming season stating: “This season's focus on hymns will be a blessing to many, and I am excited to share these powerful timeless classics with a new generation.

“Each episode will offer viewers a chance to immerse themselves in the spiritual richness of classical music intertwined with the profound messages of hymns.”

She added that she hopes to use the platform to cultivate a deeper appreciation for classical music for Ghanaian society.

“Classical music and hymns both offer inspiring and spiritual upliftment for us, but many people are yet to come to terms with that. I am hopeful that through The Summons, people will be touched and will come to understand the numerous ways hymns and classical songs can aid their spiritual life,” he said.