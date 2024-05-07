UPSA appoints Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as next Vice-Chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has announced the appointment of Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor as the next Vice-Chancellor of the University. This decision was shared via a tweet on the school's official X handle.

His appointment takes effect on January 1, 2025.

Professor Mawutor, who previously held the position of Pro-Vice-Chancellor at UPSA, brings a wealth of experience in Accounting and Finance spanning over seventeen years in both higher education and the financial sector.

His academic achievements include being an Associate Professor of Accounting, actively participating in university statutory committees, and focusing his research on capital flight in Ghana and Sub-Saharan African countries, coupled with advocacy against corruption.

Prior to his role as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor served as the Dean of Graduate Studies for six years, during which he significantly expanded graduate programs and contributed substantially to the university's financial performance.

Apart from his academic contributions, Prof. Mawutor has held various leadership roles in governance boards such as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abokobi Area Rural Bank and membership in the Coastal Development Authority Board.

His educational background includes a Doctor of Finance degree from SMC University (Swiss), a Master's degree from Wisconsin International University College (Ghana), and professional certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, among others.

As a researcher and academic, Prof. Mawutor has published extensively in indexed and ranked journals, presented papers at conferences, and contributed to national discourse through media engagements.

Prof. Mawutor will take over as Vice Chancellor from Prof. Abednego F.O. Amartey, whose tenure ends on December 31, 2024.