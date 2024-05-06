Equip students with skills to combat cyber threats — Joseph Cudjoe

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Education May - 06 - 2024 , 09:43

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, has advised tertiary institutions to equip students with the requisite knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats in the country.

Advertisement

This, he said, would play a crucial role in safeguarding the nation's digital infrastructure.

Mr Cudjoe, who made the call at the first graduation ceremony of the SIIMT University College in Accra said, “in an age where cyber threats are ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated, the need for skilled cyber security professionals has never been greater.

“By equipping students with the knowledge and skills to combat cyber threats, SIIMT is playing a crucial role in safeguarding our nation's digital infrastructure,” he said.

Graduation

The SIIMT University College, established in 2013 in Ghana, graduated its first cohort of 20 students. While some students graduated with a Diploma in Cyber Security, Software Engineering & Data Analytics, others graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Information Technology.

The school, affiliated with the University of Cape Coast, is strategically positioned to train and provide quality education for the next generation of students to become IT professionals in the country.

He explained that education was not merely a means to acquire knowledge but a powerful tool that empowered individuals to innovate, lead and transform society for the better.

“The SIIMT University College stands as a beacon of excellence in the field of IT education, offering top-notch programmes that equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's digital age.

“From cyber security to data science, SIIMT has consistently demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence and innovation,” he said. The minister commended SIIMT for its dedication to providing quality education and its role in nurturing the next generation of IT professionals.

Driving digital transformation

Addressing the graduates, the Rector of the SIIMT University College, Dr Raju Sonavane, said in the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the role of IT professionals had never been more crucial.

He advised the graduates to carry with them not only the knowledge and skills imparted by the college but also the promise of a brighter future for themselves and the country. “You are the architects of innovation, the problem solvers of tomorrow and the driving force behind digital transformation.

“Your expertise will shape industries, redefine processes and pave the way for progress in Ghana and beyond,” he said.

Solving complex challenges

For his part, a member of the National Accreditation Board, Prof. Nii Nii Dowuona, said IT professionals possess the expertise to harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance productivity and solve complex challenges across industries and sectors.

“Recognise the profound impact that technology can have on individuals, communities and societies at large, and strive to use your skills for the greater good.