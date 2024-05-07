Mawuli School gets new headmaster

The 15th headmaster of Mawuli School, Ho, Benjamin Yawo Dei, has been inducted into office at a church service in the campus.

Mr Dei, 53, a married man and father of four, was until that appointment the headmaster of E.P. Senior High School, Sabona. He began his teaching career at Methodist Primary School in Tsito from 1995 to 1999.

Mr Dei taught briefly at Tamale Academic Science SHS in 2004 and Vitting Senior High Technical School in Tamale from 2004 to 2017. He served as assistant headmaster at Buipe High School, Buipe, from 2017 to 2019 and later appointed headmaster of E.P. Senior High School, Saboba.

Born in Klefe-Demete, near Ho, Mr Dei is a product of Mawuli School, and a member of the E.P. Church, Ghana (EPCG). He holds a Bachelor of Education in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports from the University of Winneba.

At a pre-induction service, the Head of Administration and Human Resource of EPCG, Rev. S.K. Tettey entreated the new headmaster to emulate the example of Christ in his leadership role and serve with humility to bear fruits bountifully for Mawuli School.

“Be swift in listening to others and slow in speaking,” he added. For his part, Mr Dei pledged to work with great zeal to make positive impact on the development of the school.

He said Mawuli School had a sterling recognition across the globe and gave an assurance he would continue to ensure the students exhibited truthfulness, punctuality, as well as moral and academic excellence to become good citizens and render service to humanity.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who is a product of the school, gave an assurance that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council would always support the school to raise its flag to greater heights.

The Director of Education, Francis Y. Agbemadi; Chairman of the school board, Kofi Attor, and President of the Old Mawuli Students’ Union (OMSU), Richard Nyarko, made similar pledges.

Present was the Paramount Chief of Klefe, Togbe Koku Dzaga XI.