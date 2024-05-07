Accra Technical University embarks on outreach programme

Emmanuel Bonney Education May - 07 - 2024 , 09:45

The Outreach Committee of Accra Technical University, in collaboration with the Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) Department, last Friday embarked on an education outreach in some second cycle institutions in Accra.

Advertisement

The exercise also saw the donation of educational materials to the schools. The initiative kicked off at the Teshie Technical Training Institute and ended at the Teshie St John’s Senior High School in the Ledzokuku municipality.

Team

The ATU team took students through career guidance and counselling, focusing on the Sciences. Students had the opportunity to experience chemistry, biochemistry, biology, and physics lab practices as SLT Department students conducted demonstrations.

Throughout the day-long endeavour, the team distributed a wide array of essential items valued at GH¢12,000. Among the provisions were stationery, sanitary items such as brushes, dustbins, gloves, tissue rolls and other educational necessities.

The beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the generosity extended to them. The Principal of Teshie Technical Institute, Mabel Asare, lauded the initiative’s impact on her institution.

The outreach underscored the university’s commitment to fostering community engagement and highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing educational equity.

Support

The Head of the SLT Department, Dr Phyllis Otu, said the department was out to encourage young scientists, especially females, to consider prospects and the possible impact of their study.

“The future of our country lies in their hands,” she said, adding that “the donations are invaluable to us, especially underprivileged schools like ours. They ease the burden on us and ensure that we can fully focus on our core mandate.”

Dr Otu said that initiative aligned with the Pillar three of the ATU Strategic Plan, emphasising industry and community engagement. Speaking on behalf of the Outreach Committee, the committee’s Chairman, Kojo Ayittey, stressed the importance of extending educational support beyond the university’s walls.

The initiative aligns with Pillar three of the ATU Strategic Plan which emphasises industry and community engagement. In response to the current global demands, the ATU developed the new strategic plan for 2021 – 2025, defining its ambitions and direction as a profitable institution within a challenging and mutable higher education space.

The strategic plan details how the University will provide the needed support for our staff, students, and stakeholders through provision of the necessary infrastructure, facilities, services and opportunities.

This plan has at its core, how ATU will grow its relevance through enriching the experience of all stakeholders. The institution has crafted the plan around eight thematic areas which are critical to accelerating the university into the future as it grows its capabilities in research and grants acquisition and ensure that its students have a good experience, among other things.

As the premier technical university of Ghana, Accra Technical University (ATU) has been making instrumental contributions to the growth of Ghana and other countries within the region, through training the middle level manpower needed for development.

Following its elevation from polytechnic to technical university by Act 922 in 2016, the university has been on a journey of rebranding and strategically expanding its operations to continuously remain competitive.

Recent national and global challenges and future direction of social, economic, and environmental developments demand that higher education institutions provide more innovative solutions.