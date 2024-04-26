CAF Confed Cup: Coach Zito counts on fans' support to defeat Zamalek

Abdul Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, is pinning his hopes on the overwhelming support of their home crowd as they prepare to face Zamalek in the crucial CAF Confederation Cup semi-final clash on Sunday.

After a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, the Ghanaian outfit is banking on their home advantage and the fervent backing of their supporters to secure a spot in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the game, Coach Zito stressed the importance of effective planning for the upcoming game.

He acknowledged the need to strategise and adapt their game plan to counter Zamalek's strengths effectively.

"We have to plan seriously how to face them. We change the pattern anyway, and the advantage we are having is that we are playing at home, and they don't have that home support," Coach Zito remarked.

The coach's confidence in his team's ability to triumph stems from the passionate support they received from their fans during their last game against Stade Malien.

The atmosphere at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is expected to be electric as Dreams FC aims to harness the energy of the crowd to propel them to victory.

Dreams FC qualified for the semi-final after their 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien. Forward, John Antwi, scored twice in the first leg of the quarter-final tie which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.