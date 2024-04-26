Next article: Ghana’s Mustapha Ussif wins African Sports Minister of the Year Award

Manchester Utd woes: Ten Hag snubs journalists in news conference

BBC Sports News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 15:19

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag banned three media outlets from asking questions at his news conference on Friday, April 26.

The Dutchman did not take questions from the Sun, the Mirror and the Manchester Evening News.

Their journalists were present at the news conference, but had been made aware in advance they would not be invited to ask questions.

United and Ten Hag were widely criticised after their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry at Wembley on Sunday.

The Red Devils relinquished a 3-0 lead against the Championship side before winning on penalties.

Ten Hag called the reaction to the game "embarrassing" and "a disgrace".

Earlier this season, Ten Hag banned journalists from four media outlets after claiming United had not been given right of reply to negative stories around the club.

United, who are sixth in the Premier League, host relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday.