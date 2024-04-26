Ghana’s Mustapha Ussif wins African Sports Minister of the Year Award

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has been awarded the title of African Sports Minister of the Year.

The accolade, bestowed upon him at the inaugural Africa Sports & Tourism Awards (ASTA) held in Abuja, Nigeria, was in recognition of his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in advancing the sports sector across the continent.

The ceremony, themed “Sports as a Catalyst for Accelerated Tourism Development in Africa,” brought together persons from the sporting and tourism industries to honour individuals and initiatives driving transformative change in Africa.

Supported by Project Fly With Us Africa, the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, and the African Tourism Board, ASTA heralded a new era in recognizing the synergies between sports and tourism on the African continent.

Organisers said the award was in recognition of his visionary leadership and dedication to elevating Ghana’s sporting landscape, particularly his instrumental role in successfully hosting and organizing the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The award was received on behalf of Hon. Mustapha Ussif by a delegation led by Ambassador Inusah Zimblim, the Head of Consular and Welfare (Ghana High Commission - Abuja); the Executive Assistant to the Minister, Jamaludeen A. Abdullah; the director of Protocol of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dinah Boateng, and the Security Advisor at the High Commission in Abuja, Commodore Bassing.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the Minister, Mr. Jamaludeen expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed upon the Minister, stating, “This award is a testament to the collective efforts of all those who have contributed to Ghana’s sporting success. It is a recognition of Ghana’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of sports. On behalf of my boss, I will say we are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award and remain steadfast in our dedication to advancing the sports agenda in Ghana and beyond.”

Other awardees on the night included Senator John Owan-Enoh, Minister of Sports Development of Nigeria, Governor of Lagos, H. E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigeria Football Federation President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusa, Founder of Heartland F.C, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and the Minister of Tourism of Nigeria, Lola Ade-John, among others.