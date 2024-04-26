Next article: GFA commissions first set of floodlights at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

Ghana smash Serbia 5-1 in UEFA U16 development tournament

The Black Starlets of Ghana showcased their prowess on the pitch with an impressive 5-1 victory over Serbia in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament. The win came after their opening 3-1 defeat to hosts, Russia on Wednesday, April 24.

The match was filled with excitement as Ghana dominated from the start, scoring three goals in the first half alone.

Abdulai Nortey opened the scoring for Ghana on the 15th minute, breaking the deadlock and setting the tone for his team's attacking play.

Benjamin Hanson extended Ghana's lead just before halftime, confidently converting a penalty in the 44th minute.

The first half ended on a high note for Ghana as David Koranteng scored on the stroke of halftime, giving his team a comfortable advantage.

In the second half, Ghana didn't ease up on the pressure. Ebenezer Anane and Benjamin Tsevanyo both found the back of the net, further increasing Ghana's lead to 5 goals.

Despite their efforts, Serbia managed to score a consolation goal through Stulic in the 68th minute. This victory comes as a redemption for Ghana, who suffered a defeat to Russia earlier in the tournament.

With one more match to play against Kazakhstan on Sunday, Ghana remains focused on their goal of preparation for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Tournament in Accra next month.

The UEFA U16 International Development Tournament serves as a crucial platform for Ghana to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the prestigious U17 WAFU competition.

The team's impressive performance against Serbia reflects their determination and commitment to success on the international stage. As they continue their journey in the tournament, Ghana remains a formidable force to be reckoned with, showcasing the talent and potential of their young footballers.