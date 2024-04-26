GFA commissions first set of floodlights at Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has installed and commissioned the first set of floodlights at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The commissioning of the lights was done on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, when the President of the Association, Kurt E S Okraku, was presented with the keys to the power plant supplying the floodlights.

He then ceremoniously activated the switch, marking the official inauguration of the floodlights.

This crucial project, financed through the FIFA Forward Programme, saw the installation carried out by OVI Enschede, a distinguished Dutch electrical installations firm.

Following the handover, Okraku shared his gratitude to FIFA for their consistent backing of Ghanaian football.

He emphasized that FIFA's continued investment in Ghana Football through the FIFA Forward Programme is a testament to the trust and confidence the organization has in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

"The installation of this first set of floodlights means that training programmes at the Centre can be held both during the day and at night. Our players in camp can train at night and refereeing and coaching training programmes can also extend into the evening," said Okraku.

"I am indeed very happy that this dream to enhance our facility at Prampram is gradually being realized."