Platinum Cup: Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited to open title defence on Saturday

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 21:18

The defending champions of the Platinum Cup, Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited, have been drawn into Group A for this year's contest, which kicks off on Saturday (April 27, 2024) at the University of Ghana Sarbah Field (opposite the Primary School) at 9 a.m.

Stanbic was placed in Group A alongside the National Petroleum Authority, HI-LYNKS Communication, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. Group B contains International Maritime Hospital, University of Ghana Sports Directorate, Omega Foods and Beverages Limited, and the Volta River Authority.

The eight teams will compete in 10-minute games in a round-robin format to determine who advances to the next round.

Aside from the football competition, there will be contests in table tennis, a 100-meter race, draughts, cards, CEOs Penalty Shootout, and a women’s penalty shootout.

Speaking at the draw today at the Delish Restaurant in Accra, Yaw Sakyi, the Project Lead for RITE Sports, organizers of the Platinum Cup, said the competition would provide an opportunity for corporate professionals to showcase their fitness and athletic talents.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the Platinum Cup," he said. "After a period of anticipation, we are ready to reignite the spirit of competition and camaraderie that defines this event. The Platinum Cup is more than just a fun tournament for corporate institutions; it's an opportunity for teams to come together, challenge themselves, and create lasting memories."

On his part, the CEO of Omega Foods, Stephen Acheampong, said he was delighted to have partnered with Rite Sports to organize the event and was looking forward to exhibiting his skills on the day.

The Platinum Cup is sponsored by Ghana Shippers Authority, Makers Electronics, and Omega Foods, Delish Restaurant and Beverages Limited.