Chad's Allaou Mahamat to handle Dreams FC vrs Zamalek clash

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 15:17

In an exciting development for football enthusiasts, Alhadji Allaou Mahamat, from Chad has been appointed as the referee for the highly anticipated second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash between Dreams FC and Zamalek SC.

The 37-year-old Mahamat will lead a distinguished team of officials, including Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue from Cameroon as Assistant Referee I, Adou Hermann Desiré N'goh from Cote D’Ivoire as Assistant Referee II, and Patrice Milazar from Mauritius as the Fourth Official.

Sanusi Mohammed from Nigeria has been designated as the Match Commissioner, with Chukwudi Callistus Chukwujekwu from Nigeria serving as the Referee Assessor. Kabelo Bosilong from South Africa will take charge as the General Coordinator, while Juliet Bawuah from Ghana assumes the role of Media Officer.

Olawumi Adisa from Nigeria will oversee security operations as the Security Officer, while Dahane Beida from Mauritania and Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralal from Mauritius will serve as the Video Assistant Referee and Assistant Video Assistant Referee, respectively.

The eagerly anticipated encounter, part of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup semifinals, is scheduled for a 16:00 kick-off at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024.