Titi Ofei eulogised for role in education development

Diana Mensah May - 04 - 2024 , 11:08

In a poignant tribute to decades of service, an esteemed educator, Israel Titi Ofei, was honoured in a heartfelt retirement ceremony at the International Community School, Accra (ICS).

Dubbed: “Celebrating an Educational Colossus”, it was to honour his 41 years of teaching, management and leadership, having started his teaching journey as a national service person at the Ghana National Science College, PRESEC and rising through the ranks to become the Principal of the ICS.

The event — attended by traditional leaders, colleagues, students, well-wishers, members of the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, heads and members of the ICS — served as a testament to his unwavering commitment to shaping young minds and fostering a culture of learning.

With his retirement marking the end of an era, the ceremony was marked by laughter and tears, as those who had been touched by his guidance and mentorship gathered to express their gratitude and bid farewell.

From heartfelt speeches to thoughtful gifts, it was evident that his impact extended far beyond the confines of the workplace.

The gathering was also marked by musical performances.

Education

Mr Ofei had his formative school years at the Okuapeman School and Mfanstipim, and finally graduated from the University of Ghana in 1979 with a major in Biochemistry and Chemistry.

He had his Masters in Education from the Oxford Brookes University and later began his teaching journey in 1980 as a chemistry teacher at the Achimota School and from junior housemaster to senior housemaster for the Gyamfi House.

In 1990, he helped in the establishment of the SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, where he spent 29 years, rising through the ranks to become a principal, ushering in an era of transformation and excellence.

He proceeded to become the Director of the Institute for Design and Technology (DTI) in 2020 and is currently the Principal of the International Community School, Accra Campus.

Impact

As Mr Ofei took the stage to reflect on his journey, he expressed his appreciation for the opportunities to make a difference in the lives of countless students.

He reflected on the challenges and triumphs and the lessons learned, acknowledging that every experience had shaped his professional journey.

Mr Ofei emphasised the importance of lifelong learning and the profound impact educators can have on shaping the future.

The Founder and Managing Director of the ICS, Dr Charles Yeboah, said the country needed selfless educators and leaders such as Mr Ofei.

He said education was key to Ghana's future success and emphasised the importance of quality leadership and education.

“Educators have a role in shaping the future of the country and there is a need for education to be tailored to society's needs,” he added.

The Co-founder of the Legacy Girls’ College, Dr Ellen Hagan, encouraged young individuals to continue striving for greatness and inspire others.

She acknowledged Mr Ofei as a respected educational leader who prioritised student-centred education and inspired others through his vision and passion.

She said Mr Ofei’s leadership impact extended beyond his schools, as his leadership style and values had influenced the wider community.

The Founder of the Institute of Teacher Education and Development (INTED), Kwabena Amporful, said Mr Ofei always recognised the importance of information technology in education and made investments that benefited countless students.