NDC youth embark on 24-hr economy walk

Naima Rahim Politics May - 04 - 2024 , 10:45

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region has embarked on a “24-hour economy” walk to highlight the significance of the policy.

The walk which took place last Sunday was participated in by some party executives, including a former Central Regional Youth Organiser of the party, Eric Yaw Dadson, the Constituency Chairman, George Ofori Nuako, and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Alhaji Kobina Ghansah.

The constituents gathered at the Breman Presby Park around 6:00a.m. and walked through some principal streets in the area, amidst singing and dancing.

The walk ended at the Breman Lorry Station at about 3:00p.m.

24-hour economy

Mr Dadson emphasised the importance of the 24-hour economy policy, saying it would revolutionise the system and create more job opportunities, particularly for the youth.

“Traditionally, many companies in the country close their doors between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., but with this visionary 24-hour economy, businesses will operate in shifts.

“The first batch will conclude work at 1:00 p.m., allowing the next shift to seamlessly take over until 8:00p.m.,” he added.

Superior alternative

The MP for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa said former President John Mahama was advocating the policy because it represented a superior alternative to what the government was doing.

“Creating jobs for the youth in the constituency is one of my priorities, therefore, we should all contribute collectively to bring John Mahama back to power so that together, we can create jobs in the country” he said.

Alhaji Ghansah also said that the NDC flag bearer’s achievements during his tenure in office and his continuing efforts towards the development of the country demonstrated Mr Mahama’s commitment to progress.

He, therefore, urged the people of Asikuma Odoben Brakwa to entrust their believe in the former President by massively casting their votes for the NDC on December 7 this year.