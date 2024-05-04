Bawumia meets EU ambassadors

Justice Agbenorsi Politics May - 04 - 2024 , 10:56

The Vice-President and flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has convened a meeting with ambassadors from the European Union (EU) alongside some private sector executives at the EU Ambassador’s residence in Accra to articulate his vision for Ghana's future development and reforms should he assume the reins as President of Ghana.

Dr Bawumia stressed the importance of modernising the tax system, citing Estonia's blockchain model as an inspiration.

He highlighted the need for enhanced tax traceability and data cross-checking to expand the taxpayer base.

Dr Bawumia also discussed plans for investing in public transport and electric vehicles, including the imminent arrival of 200 Honda electric buses for testing in the next few months.

He further emphasised the importance of responsible small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation and the need for industrialisation to generate employment and attract investments.

The Vice-President underscored the significance of technology in reorganising sectors such as agriculture and addressing regional security challenges. He emphasised Ghana's commitment to maintaining inclusive democracy amidst the instability in the sub-region, advocating cooperation with neighbouring countries and Europe.

Revisit policies

Dr Bawumia expressed his readiness to revisit policies related to local content and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act to foster a more conducive investment environment.

He stressed the importance of predictability in business regulations and proposed reforms in land title systems and tax exemptions for investors.

Additionally, the Vice-President proposed simplifying the tax system with a flat tax rate and digitising processes to curb corruption and highlighted the need for competition in the energy sector to improve services and reduce monopolies, including removing VAT from solar energy.

Referring to the role of education in nation-building, Dr Bawumia reiterated his support for free senior high school, stressing the important trajectory education had taken with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and other educational programmes that aimed to broaden the horizon of students.

Dr Bawumia said his comprehensive plan aimed at driving economic growth, attracting investment, enhancing governance and tackling key challenges facing Ghana.