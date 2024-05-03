My gov't will offer scholarship to persons with disabilities to access tertiary education - Bawumia

The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that his government will prioritise the award of scholarships to all persons with disabilities, to enable them continue with their education at the tertiary level.

Speaking during his Western North Regional campaign tour on Friday [May 3, 2024], Dr. Bawumia said he has a personal commitment to supporting vulnerable people in society, and his government will particularly prioritise educational support for people with disabilities, who qualify to offer tertiary education.

"I believe that persons with disabilities, we need to support them a bit more," said the NPP Flagbearer.

"We are giving scholarships to all manner of people but I want to dedicate some of the money from scholarship Secretariat and GETFUND to provide free tertiary education, both tuition and accommodation to all persons with disabilities, who will make it into the universities so that they can all benefit from that," he added.

Dr. Bawumia also noted that his government will roll out other forms of support to people with disabilities and other vulnerable people in society.

He shared the work he has been doing to support vulnerable people in society, including his work as Patron of the Lepers Aid Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that, personally, he is committed to supporting vulnerable members of society because "it gives him joy."

He added that as Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, he has been engaged in lots of activities supporting the vulnerable, and his government will prioritise a broader support for persons with disabilities and vulnerable members of society.