CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC eager to secure final slot against Zamalek today

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 28 - 2024 , 14:30

Ghana’s MTN FA Cup champions, Dreams FC, will today have a date with destiny when they host Egyptian powerhouse, Zamalek Sporting Club, in the second leg of the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in Kumasi.

Dreams FC’s quest to secure a historic ticket to the final of the competition will be put to test in front of thousands of football fans at the Baba Yara Stadium at 4 p.m. as the club has announced free gate for the game.

Last Sunday, the Ghanaians put up a remarkable show to deny the Egyptians any breakthrough in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium ahead of the eagerly anticipated return leg today.

It was a match where the entire team brought their inner strength to bear to ensure the first leg ended goalless in Cairo.

Ahead of today’s must-win encounter, head coach Abdul Karim Zito says his side is mentally prepared for a showdown and are ready to take full advantage of home support to deliver the needed result.

Coach Zito is hopeful that his calculated strategies will take the team’s performance to a notch higher than what they displayed in Cairo to ensure their progression to the next stage of the competition.

“We have to plan seriously how to face them. We change the pattern anyway and the advantage we are having is that we are playing home and they don't have that home support,” he said.

Dreams are yet to lose a game at home in the competition and will be counting on fans at the Baba Yara Stadium to see them through the challenge.

And to ensure that the job is executed smoothly, Coach Zito will line-up both new and experienced players including goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi who emerged as the undisputed hero as his remarkable saves held Zamalek to a goalless draw in the first leg.

The likes of John Antwi, Suleman Suweidu, Maccarthy Ofori, Abdul Aziz Issah, Agyenim Boateng, Sylvester Simba, Godfred Atuahene, Abdul Jalilu, Derrick Atta Agyei, Richard Mensah, Ishmael Dede and Ebenezer Adade will be in action for a successful campaign.

Dreams FC qualified for the semi-final after their 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien. Forward John Antwi scored twice in the first leg of the quarter-final tie which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On the other hand, Zamalek secured passage to the semi-finals of the competition after recording a 3-2 aggregate over Modern Future FC in the quarter-finals.

While Dreams FC are gunning for a maiden Confederation Cup title, Zamalek are seeking their second after the one they won in 2019.