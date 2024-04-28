Dreams FC shattered as Zamalek qualify for CAF Confederation Cup final

Ghana's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Dreams FC, suffered a disappointing exit from the competition at the semi-finals stage following a 0-3 defeat to Zamalek SC of Egypt at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, April 28.

Dreams FC, unable to capitalise on home advantage, failed to overcome Zamalek SC despite strong support from the home crowd. The Ghanaian side entered the match after a goalless draw in the first leg played in Egypt the previous Sunday.

Zamalek dorminance

Zamalek SC dominated the encounter from the onset, effectively sealing the game's outcome with two early goals in the first half, scored by Hamza Mathlouthi in the 12th minute and Samson Akinyoola in the 27th minute.

Despite Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi's efforts, the Egyptian side extended their lead with a third goal by Mostafa Shalaby in the 59th minute.

Although Dreams FC attempted to mount a comeback, their efforts were thwarted by Zamalek SC's solid defense and missed opportunities in front of goal. Notwithstanding an improved performance in the second half, Dreams FC struggled to capitalise on chances, with several shots going off target or over the bar.

Conservative approach

As the match progressed, Zamalek SC adopted a more conservative approach, slowing down the pace of the game to maintain their lead.

Despite the Ghanaian side's efforts to narrow the deficit, they were unable to breach Zamalek SC's defense, ultimately leading to their elimination from the competition.

The defeat marks the end of Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup, as Zamalek SC advances to the final stage of the tournament.