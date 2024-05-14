Next article: Akyem Oda: Fire claims lives of two young brothers

How the rain induced traffic congestion on Kasoa - Mallam road extended from Monday night to Tuesday dawn

Emmanuel Bonney May - 14 - 2024 , 07:32

The Kasoa - Mallam Road on Monday night witnessed one of the heaviest traffic congestion in recent times following a downpour that hit Accra and its environs.

The downpour resulted in the flooding of the road around SCC and Old Barrier resulting in vehicles from Kasoa to Mallam moving to the lane of those who were heading towards Kasoa from Mallam.

The situation led to the blockage of the road as vehicles were unable to move.

The inability of vehicles to move led to the traffic congestion extending from Atico to the Old Barrier.

Some motorists from Accra moved to the stretch at Mango Lane towards the Weija junction.

With all the vehicles coming to a standstill, drivers and passengers got out of their vehicles to stretch their legs.

As of midnight, commuters and vehicle owners were still stranded.

Some commuters spend around 9 hours in the congestion.