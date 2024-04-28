EU Diplo Rumble: Azumah Nelson and son to fight on same boxing card on May 4

Kweku Zurek Sports News Apr - 28 - 2024 , 21:44

Boxing Hall of Famer, Azumah Nelson says he will be pulling no punches when he mounts the ring to face the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, in an exhibition match scheduled for May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Advertisement

The exhibition match is scheduled to take place on May 4 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, marking a significant highlight of the EU Month celebrations slated for May. The event, titled "Diplo Rumble: Empowering Youth Through Sports," features an 11-fight card, with Azumah Nelson headlining the three-round exhibition catchweight bout against Razaaly, alongside other matchups including his son, Dalvin.

Speaking at the event launch in Accra on Sunday, Azumah expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the match, citing the platform it provides for young boxers to showcase their talents.

He stressed the importance of discipline in boxing, highlighting Ghana's potential to produce more world champions given the right dedication and values.

"There is no need to use drugs or be reckless in this sport. We have a lot of world champions but you need hardwork, respect and humility then you see where God will take you," Nelson said.

Regarding his upcoming bout with the Ambassador, Azumah hinted at a decisive victory, urging spectators to arrive early to catch the action.

"For my fight with the ambassador, I want everybody to come early because all of you know how I do it," he said.

Ambassador Razaaly, who has an amateur boxing background from France, shared his excitement for the event and praised Ghana's sportsmanship, particularly in boxing.

He hoped that the exhibition would contribute to nurturing future Ghanaian boxing talents while celebrating the EU's commitment to youth development in Ghana.

He was hopeful that the event would provide the opportunity to nurture the next generation of Ghanaian boxers as well celebrate the commitment of the EU to the development of Ghanaian youth.

Another eye-catching fight on the night will see Dalvin Nelson fight on the same bill as his legendary father for the first time when he faces Philip Quansah at lightweight. Kelvin Addy will lock horns with Kelvin Amartey in a light flyweight clash, Theophilus Allotey will clash with Nii Noi Dowuona in a flyweight matchup, Stephen Armah versus Wisdom Barnor at bantamweight, Israel Commey will meet David Ankrah at light welterweight, Henry Malm and Rexford Cofie will fight at light middleweight, Jonathan Tetteh will engage Benedict Badu at light heavyweight and Sara Apew will clash with Janet Acquah in the only female contest.

Ticket prices start at GHS5, with the fights starting at 5 pm with two bouts in the juvenile category with social media sensation Prince "The Buzz" Larbi facing Desmong Pappor and Mohammed Ablor going against Wesley Ayibontey.