Bawumia highlights development projects in Zongos to NMC after receiving their Manifesto proposal

GraphicOnline Politics Feb - 29 - 2024 , 20:33

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared an extensive list of achievements chalked up by the NPP Government in Zongo communities over the past seven years.

Dr. Bawumia made the presentation, numbering over 200, to the National Muslim Council, who called on him and his Campaign Team to present their proposal for consideration in his 2024 Manifesto.

The National Muslim Council comprises various stakeholders in the Zongo and Muslim Community, including the Muslim Caucus of Parliament, and their proposals touched on developmental issues in education, health, and other social areas.

Responding to the NMC after receiving a copy of their proposal, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has demonstrated unquestionable commitment to the progress of the Zongo Community over the past 7 years by instituting a statutory development vehicle for Zongo Development.

"Until recently, politics in the Zongos was reduced to the provision of rice and sugar, and that was it. We were not discussing policies in Zongo politics, and since I got into politics, I thought this should change. That is why we have focused more on policies and structures for the Zongo communities," Dr. Bawumia said.

"We spoke about sustainable development for Zongo communities with policies structures, and we established the Zongo Development when we got the opportunity. They have done so much in the area of educational infrastructure and scholarship, health, entrepreneurial support, astro turfs, and many others, as you have seen," he added.

"Our idea coming into office was that the most important area to focus on to develop people is education. So we really focused a lot on education across the country, and in Zongo communities, through the Zongo Development Fund, we have built quite a number of classroom blocks, rehabilitated some, and offered tertiary education grants and scholarships to many brilliant but needy students."

"In addition to this, our Free SHS policy has offered opportunities to many, including females, to have access to secondary education."

As part of the meeting, a comprehensive list of infrastructure and other development projects in Zongo communities, with the names of towns and regions they are located in, were presented to the delegation.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the delegation and reiterated his commitment to the development of Ghana through policies and structures. He also assured them that his campaign and manifesto teams are ready to consider inputs from the NMC and other stakeholders for inclusive development.