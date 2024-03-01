Next article: Bawumia highlights development projects in Zongos to NMC after receiving their Manifesto proposal

Nation safe, secure — President

Daily Graphic Politics Mar - 01 - 2024 , 06:06

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday assured the Ghanaian citizenry that the nation is “safe, secure and under the control of the Government and people of Ghana”, despite the fragile security situation in the ECOWAS territory, as he delivered his penultimate State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

Amid the chaos of familiar heckling from the opposition Members of Parliament who had earlier threatened to boycott the address altogether, the President touted governments achievements in infrastructure development, a successful Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, the progression of digitalisation as a catalyst for financial inclusion, a stable energy system, and a vibrant tourism sector.

He, however, expressed concern about “the troubles in Bawku”, general sports development, particularly the recent slump of the Black Stars, and encouraged consensus building about how much amendment should be made to the Constitution of the nation.

“West Africa is under threat of terrorism and violent extremism, rapidly spreading southwards from the Sahel to coastal West Africa.

“We can no longer take the territorial integrity of our countries for granted.

Indeed, many of our neighbours have already fallen victim, and lost large portions of their territories to extremist groups, and Ghana, by the grace of the Almighty, is the only coastal state along the Gulf of Guinea that has so far not recorded a terrorist attack,” the President said.

Delayed event

When he ended the two-hour address, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, apologised for the delayed event, which had former President and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama; the Vice-President and flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo; the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga; the clergy, diplomatic community, judges, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Indeed, the opening theme of the President’s address appeared most appropriate on account of some concerns of the Minority that had threatened to mar the occasion.

Members of the Minority caucus had refused to take their seats in the House over the President’s failure to sign into law two bills initiated by private MPs, and the continued stay of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana in office.

Despite the prolonged discussions behind the scenes, the Minority only returned after former President Mahama had intervened to end their protestation.

Successes

In the address that owed up to some challenges that had confronted the nation, President Akufo-Addo cited the renegotiation of bonds with local investors.

“We were faced with a very difficult situation, and had to take a lot of unpleasant, but unavoidable measures, to bring stability and confidence back to the economy.

“These included tax measures that we did not like, but we knew we had to take in the knowledge that the medicine would be bitter, but temporary.

“A year ago, I also stated the decision to undertake a comprehensive debt restructuring of our domestic and external debt to ensure we remain resolute in our objective to restore macroeconomic stability and sustainable growth,” he said.

The President said the complex and diverse domestic debt landscape made the decision complex, stressing, however, that he was happy “that we have made significant progress” a year on.