See the African countries with the highest Schengen Visa rejection rates (LIST)

A new report by migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners has found that African applicants face a significantly higher hurdle than most when it comes to obtaining a Schengen visa, with rejection rates reaching a staggering 30% in 2022.

This stands in stark contrast to the global average of 17.5 percent and disproportionately impacts African nations despite them submitting the fewest applications per capita.

The data paints a concerning picture with seven of the top 10 countries with the highest rejection rates are African, including Algeria (45.8 percent), Guinea-Bissau (45.2 percent), and Nigeria (45.1 percent). Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Senegal and Mali all had between 40 percent and 45 percent of applications denied.

The report mentioned that in Ghana, out of a total of 42,124 Schengen Visa applications in 2022, 18,363 (43.6 percent) were rejected.

Compared to applicants from the US, Canada, or the UK, who see rejection rates around four percent, Algerians face a tenfold rejection rate.

Even fellow developing nations like India and Turkey have rejection rates significantly lower than most African countries.

While economic factors and passport strength do play a role, experts argue they don't fully explain the disparity. The report suggests that overstaying appears to be a major factor in rejections, despite a lack of evidence linking them to reduced irregular migration.

This trend not only hinders mobility for Africans but also creates a barrier to trade and business partnerships between Africa and Europe.

The report urged the European Union to address these discriminatory practices and promote a fairer visa system that fosters stronger relationships and opportunities for legal travel between the two continents.

