Ghana Post unveil commemorative Asantehene stamps

Kweku Zurek Apr - 28 - 2024 , 15:56

Ghana Post has launched commemorative stamps embossed with the image of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to honour him on his silver jubilee celebration.

The commemorative stamps project aims to honor and memorialize the remarkable contributions of Otumfuo to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana as a whole. The stamps will also serve as a symbol of his legacy for generations to come.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, Bice Osei Kuffour, said the commemorative stamps go beyond their functional role as postage stamps. They stand as symbols of the deep respect and admiration that Ghana holds for the Asante Kingdom and its esteemed leader.

He stated that the stamps, which will be officially unveiled on May 4, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region, will not only be a collector’s item but also an educational tool offering insights into Ghana’s history, culture, and traditions.

“Let this stamp stand as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Ghanaians, a symbol of resilience to resist the oppressor’s rule, and a reminder that our roots are the foundation upon which our future is built,” he said.

On his part, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Alexander Yaw Arphul, who represented the sector minister, lauded Ghana Post for the initiative. He emphasized that the introduction of the commemorative stamps is a reflection of Ghana’s national pride and identity.

Mr. Arphul noted that the stamps will serve as a reminder of the inseparable link between Ghana’s traditional values and modern aspirations. He also expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for his impactful contributions to the country and Asanteman.

“This masterpiece is more than just a postage instrument; it is a tangible representation of the indelible mark Otumfuo has left on Ghana,” he added.

The Otumfuo commemorative stamp types include standard stamps, which will be definitive and commemorative, crypto stamps, stamp albums, framed gold stamps, and postcards.