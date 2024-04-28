Kwaku Ofori Asiamah: Transport Minister inducted Fellow of Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management

The Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, has been inducted into the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) as a Fellow in Integrated Supply Chain Management.

The induction ceremony, held in Accra on Friday, April 26, 2024, was in recognition of Asiamah's exceptional service and leadership at the Ministry of Transport since assuming office in 2017. The CISCM commended his remarkable performance, particularly in implementing structural reforms and leveraging technological innovation to drive economic impact.

Asiamah's induction as a Fellow in Integrated Supply Chain Management underscores his dedication to advancing the transport sector's development through strategic management practices and cutting-edge technology applications.

The CISCM's citation, presented to Asiamah during the ceremony, highlighted his significant contributions to Ghana's maritime, aviation, and road transport sectors. Under his leadership, notable achievements include the completion and operationalization of key infrastructure projects such as the Tema Port's dedicated container terminal (MPS Terminal 3) and the transformation of the Takoradi Port with new facilities to support the oil and gas sector.

In addition to infrastructure enhancements, Asiamah's tenure saw the implementation of innovative initiatives like the paperless port system, drone deployment for enhanced security, and electronic data interchange messaging for real-time cargo information sharing. These measures have significantly improved operational efficiency and reduced vessel turnaround times at major ports.

Beyond the maritime sector, Asiamah's impact extends to the aviation industry, with upgrades to airports like Tamale Airport to international status and completion of Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport. His efforts also include strengthening road safety education, institutional reforms, and digitalization of services at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

As a newly inducted Fellow, Asiamah expressed gratitude for the recognition and reiterated his commitment to ensuring efficient service delivery and sustainable growth in Ghana's transport sub-sectors.