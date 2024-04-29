Be circumspect in discharge of duties - Methodist Church charges members

Augustina Tawiah Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:05

The Methodist Church Ghana has called on its members working at the Electoral Commission, security services and the media to be fair and circumspect in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the general election.

It said by so doing, they were opting for peace in the election and for Ghana to win and become a beacon to reckon with. Making reference to conflicts and misunderstandings going on in countries that surround Ghana, it said some of the misunderstandings started on the note of election and that was why it was important for all Ghanaians to be careful as the country headed towards the general election.

It further admonished all its members to be mindful of what they say on political issues and where they say them. “Words can inflame passion and, therefore, whatever we do, we need to make sure that we will not offend one another. Elections do not mean that we should fight. It’s a matter of going to exercise your franchise,” it explained.

The Bishop of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, made the call at the 27th Annual Synod of the diocese at Mt Zion Methodist Church, Sakumono last Friday.

The Synod, which was on the theme: “Discipleship: Growing into Christian maturity,” was also used to elect a new Bishop for the diocese as the tenure of the current Bishop, Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea, would end in 2025.

Election year

Touting the country’s democratic credentials, Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea said Ghana was recognised for its democratic credentials and had become the beacon of hope in Africa and the world at large, as such, it was important nothing was done to destabilise this peace.

He said globally, this year was an election year as more voters than ever in history would head to the polls in at least 64 countries, representing about 49 per cent of the world’s population.

Significantly, he said, this year too the Methodist Church Ghana would be electing a new head of the church as well as an administrative bishop for the next six years. Furthermore, he said, 10 dioceses of the church, including Tema, the shall elect a new Bishop and Lay Chairmen.

“It is my prayer that God will lead us to choose competent and irreproachable men to be the next Presiding Bishop and Administrative Bishop for the Methodist Church Ghana,” he said.

Environment

Touching on the environment, he encouraged all societies in the diocese to plant more trees on their premises to support the country in mitigating the effects of climate change and protecting the planet.

On LGBTQ+, he encouraged Christians not to entertain the act, quoting scriptures to buttress his point, he said they had been admonished not to bring judgement on themselves by engaging in or supporting such acts.

“ We should intensify our education to our members on the LGBTQI+ menace as it is unscriptural, unnatural and against the principles that bind our society together,” he said.

His address also touched on achievements of the diocese in the past year, the 2023 activities of the diocese and plans for the upcoming year.

There were fraternal messages from other dioceses in the Methodist connexion, including, Ho Diocese, who expressed the hope that the Tema Diocese would continue to support them to grow and mature.