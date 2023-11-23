Mahama drops clues about identity of his 2024 running mate

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has dropped a hint of who his running mate for the 2024 elections will be.

He has said the running mate will be announced in 2024 in line with the NDC's plan but went ahead and gave clues of who the likely candidate will be.

Speaking during his #BuildingGhana tour in the Bono East Region this week, Mr Mahama asked party members to exercise restraint and wait till next year

He said the likely running mate is someone who had served in his government as a minister and discharged his duties effectively.

He added that his running mate to be is a humble person who has the interest of the people at heart.

He said this when he met supporters of the party in the Bono East Region.

Mr Mahama added that the party has rules in selecting a running mate, hence those processes would be followed.

Speaking in the Twi language, Mr Mahama said everyone knows the nature of the person, the person is humble, the person is knowledgeable, the person works for everyone and served in his government as a minister and went about responsibilities and duties diligently.

For the 2020 elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman was his running mate.