I’m not campaigning for running mate position – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Nov - 23 - 2023 , 11:13

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has debunked claims that he is actively campaigning for the running mate position in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu speaking on the floor of House on Thursday suggested that Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was not focusing on his duties as the leader of government business in Parliament, and that he was rather campaigning to be selecting as running mate to Dr Bawumia.

Reacting, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is the MP for Suame said he was not campaigning.

“I don’t know why my colleagues anytime they get up they want to bring this up. Mr Speaker, let me state here clearly that there is no contest for position as a running mate and I’m not involved in campaigning for the running mate position, it should be loud and clear,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

The Majority Leader entreated members in the minority caucus not to engage in conjectures and focus on the debate of the 2024 budget statement.