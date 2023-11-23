Alan won't win, he just wants to be a kingmaker - UG lecturer

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante has said that the ultimate goal of the founder of the Movement For Change, Alan Kyerematen, towards the 2024 general elections is to be a kingmaker and not President.

He said that Mr Kyerematen himself was aware that the best he could do was to gather some significant votes, add it to the other existing parties and push the 2024 presidential elections into a second round.

Alan Kyerematen, who was a stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and served as Minster of Trade and Industry resigned from the party in September this year after special delegates conference that selected five out of 10 aspirants who wanted to lead the NPP as presidential candidate in 2024. He placed third in the first round of the race. But dropped out of the race and resigned from the NPP.

“That is the best that they can do. We did some work, and if you look at the statistics, from 1992 up to 2020, all the other political parties put together in terms of their average performance, did not go beyond 4 per cent ,” he noted,” Dr Asah-Asare explained.

“So if you are talking about an individual who is going to come in and cross the threshold of 50 per cent and beyond, I am afraid that is not what Mr Alan Kyerematen is working for. He himself knows that it won’t work,” he stressed.

He further stated that Mr Kyerematen, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, knew he could be a kingmaker if he pushed the elections into a runoff which would bring all those who launched attacks against him that he was not a candidate for the 2024 elections before him on their knees.

“That is all that he is fighting for. But for winning, he knows that it will not work,” Dr Asah-Asante added.

However, even on the ability of Mr Kyerematen to push the election into a runoff, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante m said it was too early to make that prediction.