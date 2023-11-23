Alan won't win, he just wants to be a kingmaker - UG lecturer
A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante has said that the ultimate goal of the
He said that Mr Kyerematen himself was aware that the best he could do was to gather some significant votes, add it to the other existing parties and push the 2024 presidential elections into a second round.
“That is the best that they can do. We did some work, and if you look at the statistics, from 1992 up to 2020, all the other political parties put together in terms of their average performance, did not go beyond 4 per cent ,” he noted,” Dr Asah-Asare explained.
“So if you are talking about an individual who is going to come in and cross the threshold of 50 per cent and beyond, I am afraid that is not what Mr Alan Kyerematen is working for. He himself knows that it won’t work,” he stressed.
The Senior Political Science Lecturer was Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, November 22, 2023,
He further stated that Mr Kyerematen, who is a former Minister of Trade and Industry, knew he could be a kingmaker if he pushed the elections into a runoff which would bring all those who launched attacks against him that he was not a candidate for the 2024 elections before him on their knees.
“That is all that he is fighting for. But for winning, he knows that it will not work,” Dr Asah-Asante added.