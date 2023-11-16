Kyerematen calls for CSOs’ support

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Nov - 16 - 2023 , 07:10

The Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change (MFC), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has enjoined civil society organisations (CSOs) to support him in his presidential bid in the 2024 general election to transform the country into a prosperous, united and a peaceful nation.

Mr Kyerematen said this during an engagement with some CSOs in Accra last Tuesday (Nov 14) to make known his vision and plans for the nation dubbed the “Great Transformational Plan (GTP).”

He said his new blueprint, the GTP, was anchored on 15 pillars which has been categorised into five different but interrelated clusters, namely economic, infrastructure, social services, environment and natural resources and governance.

He added that the elaboration of the GTP was still work in progress and that that would provide an opportunity for greater stakeholders inputs.

In attendance were IMANI Africa, Crusaders against Corruption, Non-aligned Voters Association, Backbone of Good Governance, Parliamentary Network Africa, Coalition of CSOs for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Second Connect Ghana, Africa Education Watch, Democracy Hub, Star Ghana and Fix the Country Movement.

Also present was the Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah.

MFC

Mr Kyerematen said the MFC was a political organisation whose establishment was inspired by the overwhelming demand by Ghanaians from all walks of life for change and to transform Ghana into a prosperous, united and a peaceful nation.

He said there were four dominant themes underpinning the change agenda of the Movement, namely change the political status quo by moving Ghana beyond the duopoly of the two main political parties: the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, promote the establishment of a Government of National Unity, build consensus on a National Development Plan and inspire positive behavioural and attitudinal change in the people of Ghana.

"In order to realise the core objectives reflected in the four dominant themes, he had proposed the new plan for the country’s development.

Economy

Mr Kyerematen said the economy of Ghana had over the last 60 years been characterised by severe fluctuations in economic performance, reflecting structural vulnerabilities in the Ghanaian economy.

That, he said, had denied the country of the much-needed stability and growth, critical for transforming the country from poverty to prosperity.

The success of the GTP, he said, would depend primarily on strong macroeconomic fundamentals, which will include among other things, a stable currency, low inflation, sustainable debt levels, revenue optimisation and tight expenditure control which will guarantee fiscal balance, low competitive interest rates, strong external reserves backed by high levels of liquidity to support the financial sector.

The Founder of the National Interest Movement, Dr Michael Abu-Sakara Foster, who chaired the function, expressed the hope that the presentation and discussions would mark a watershed moment on the country’s quest for a real alternative that “delivers the change that we all want to see in Ghana”.

The founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, said although change was important, transformational change was even more necessary.