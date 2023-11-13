Alan Kyerematen trades blows with Bukom Banku at a forum in Accra (VIDEO)

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 13 - 2023 , 12:34

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Founder of the political group, Movement for Change, has engaged sensational Ghanaian boxer, Brimah Kamako, popularly known as Bukom Banku in a fierce bout.

Mr Kyerematen who resigned from the New Patriotic Party in September 2023 to form the Movement for Change in a video, was seen throwing blows at Bukom Banku in an open space, where he enjoyed cheers and applause from his fans.

The former Trade and Industry Minister was at forum to amass volunteers for his campaign and Bukom Banku was one of the influencers who graced the occasion.