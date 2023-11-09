Bawumia has nothing new to offer Ghanaians - Alan Kyerematen [VIDEO]

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 09 - 2023 , 18:15

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen who has pledged to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate has jabbed Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, saying he does not have anything new to offer Ghanaians.

Mr Kyerematen who resigned from the New Patriotic Party in September 2023 to form the Movement for Change has therefore advised Ghanaians "not to fall prey to the promises" of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a forum Mr Kyerematen organised in Accra on Wednesday to amass volunteers for his campaign, he said Dr Bawumia cannot do anything new to change the economic fortunes of Ghana.

The former Trade and Industry Minister, stepped out of the NPP flagbearer race, which elected Dr Bawumia last Saturday.

Speaking at the event he dubbed "Volunteer Activation", Mr Kyerematen spent quite a time on jabbing Vice President Bawumia and insisted he has nothing new to offer and that he had offered everything he could do to the Akufo-Addo-led government.

For him, there is no difference between the Vice Presidency and the Presidency, describing the two offices as a "combined ticket."

Mr Kyerematen said the claim by the Vice President that he was going to be his own man with his own vision, after winning the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4, 2023, cannot be trusted.

He explained that if for almost eight years in government and Dr Bawumia could not offer any ideas to change the economic fortunes of the country, then he still cannot change it even if he is voted into office as President.

Read also: Ghana needs plan not manifesto — Alan Kyerematen