Ghana Post unveils crypto stamp - Event marks Asantehene’s 25th anniversary

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 06 - 2024 , 12:36

The Ghana Post Company Ltd last Saturday unveiled the first-ever crypto stamp in the world to commemorate the silver jubilee celebration of the ascension of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to the throne as the Asantehene.

Advertisement

A crypto stamp is a digital stamp artefact which could be traded as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the international crypto and near field communication (NFC), on a smartphone stamp crypto currency market.

The stamps have unique pictures of the Asantehene that the owners could trade on the crypto stamp market. The unveiling and the launch of the commemorative stamps formed part of activities marking the 25th anniversary celebration of the Asantehene.

Launch

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Ltd, Bice Osei Kuffour, said the stamps were the first of their kind on the African soil. “You can trade this stamp on the stamp crypto currency market, and several stamp collectors are interested in this product, and today we launch this product as part of the Otumfuo 25th anniversary.’’

Legendary

Mr Kuffour said the commemorative stamps were designed to reflect the status of the global legendary status of the great leader, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. “Today, as we unveil the commemorative stamps dedicated to His Majesty’s reign, we affirm our commitment to innovation and excellence in preserving our nation’s stories and delivering them to the world,” he said.

He said the stamps represented a bridge between generations and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Ashanti Kingdom. “It encapsulates Ghana Post’s dedication to celebrating Ghana’s rich heritage and ensuring that it was cherished both at home and abroad,” he stated.

Significance

For her part, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the significance of the launch of the commemorative stamps could not be lost on anyone as it was to celebrate “the enduring legacy of a visionary leader whose impact on our nation has been remarkable.

“Today, we pay tribute to you for your enduring legacy, your Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” she said. She said Ghana Post had over the years recognised the impact of past Asantehenes in the development of the country, and commemorated significant milestones in the Ashanti Kingdom and joined hands to celebrate and immortalise some legacies.

“This commemorative stamp, is therefore, a reflection of our national pride and identity, and serves as a reminder of the inextricable link between our traditional values and our wild anticipations, reminding us that our rich cultural heritage is the foundation on which our nation’s future is built,” she noted.

She said the stamp was a tangible representation of the indelible mark Otumfuo had left on the fabric of the country. She said for 25 years, the Asantehene had been at the forefront, promoting education, preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage, uplifting the socioeconomic wellbeing of the people, and “I dare say, no pivotal decision has been taken by any of our leaders within these 25 years without his input.”

Tribute

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the stamps were to pay tribute to a traditional ruler who had distinguished himself and contributed immensely to the development and progress of his people and the country.

Commendation

The minister commended the board and management of Ghana Post for their commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the country through the launch of the commemorative stamps.

“Let these stamps and this collection, which I think every one should buy and keep and pass on to the next generation, be a testament to the immutable spirit of our forefathers; a symbol of resilience and a reminder that our roots are the foundations on which our future is built.

Appreciation

On behalf of the Asantehene, the Mamponghene, Dasebere Osei Bonsu II, expressed gratitude to Ghana Post for the honour done Otumfuo through the commemorative stamps and to the various organisations that bought the auctioned stamps.

He said Manhyia was aware of the economic hardship in the country, and as such did not take for granted those who turned up to take part in the auction.

Stamp types

In all, five types of stamps were unveiled, including the standard stamp, definitive and commemorative stamps, crypto stamps, a stamp album and framed gold stamps. The company also launched a set of postcards to commemorate the occasion and to sell Ghana to the outside world.