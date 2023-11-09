Ghana needs plan not manifesto — Alan Kyerematen

Beatrice Laryea Politics Nov - 09 - 2023 , 06:46

The Founder of the Movement For Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has said that Ghana needs a transformational plan to develop the country and its people rather than a manifesto which promises everything and fulfils none.

He said the transformational plan that his party, the Movement For Change, was offering would move the country to the next level and called on Ghanaians to vote for him massively in the 2024 general election.

The former trade minister was speaking at the “Orientation and Onboarding Session for Volunteers” in the Greater Accra Region at the GNAT Hall, organised by leadership of his party.

The event which brought together hundreds of participants was meant to recruit volunteers for the campaign and other party activities in the build-up to the elections.

It brought together dignitaries who included a former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah, Archbishop George S. Hamilton of the Vibrant Faith Ministries, the wife of Mr Kyerematen, Mrs Patricia Kyerematen, Steve Kyerematen, a brother of the aspirant, among others.

Participatory governance

Addressing the participants, Mr Kyerematen said: “Looking at what is going on in the country currently, Ghana needs a plan and not a manifesto and that is what the Movement For Change is bringing.”

“I don’t see the NDC having any plan and when you look at the NPP, if they had a plan in place, then we will not have problems.

Ghanaians are saying that they want an inclusive and participatory governance and that is why the Movement For Change is going to establish a government of national unity,” he said.

He also called for a change of government since the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party had nothing new to offer the citizenry after ruling the country for over three decades.

“My brothers and sisters, this time what we need is change.

For over 30 years we have tried the NPP and the NDC but still we don’t have anything to show so it is time to move forward.

“Mahama has been president before, and we all saw what he did, and my junior brother Bawumia has been vice president for eight years.

The president and vice president are one ticket so what my brother Bawumia will do, he has done it already and there is nothing new he can do.

But what Ghanaians are saying is that for Alan, we have not seen what he can do and when he comes, Ghana will change,” he assured.

Interest of Ghanaians

Mr Kyerematen was of the view that it was important to elect a leader who was concerned about the interest of the citizens rather than one who would always defend his party at the expense of the people.

“It is time to elect a leader who is not partisan and who can defend the interest of Ghanaians rather than the interest of his party.

Let us fight for the survival of the nation and not the continuation or survival of our parties.

That is not what the Movement For Change stands for,” he said.