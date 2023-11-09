I’ll be open to all shades of opinion - Dr Bawumia tells party faithful

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 09 - 2023 , 06:40

The flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he will at all times be open to the opinions, advice and suggestions of all party stakeholders as he seeks to rally the rank and file of the party for victory.

He also pledged that his office would be accessible to all party members and also collaborate with the headquarters of the party, which, he remarked, served as the engine of the NPP.

Dr Bawumia said this when he paid a courtesy call on the National Executive body of the party and staff at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra yesterday.

Visit

His visit was to officially engage the national leadership of the party following his election as flag bearer of the NPP last Saturday.

Dr Bawumia thanked the national leadership of the party for the warm reception and praised them for their sacrifice towards the successful organisation and conduct of the party’s presidential primaries, which, he noted, had been described by all and sundry as transparent, free and fair.

He gave an assurance that as the leader of the party, he would serve as a father to all stakeholders regardless of class, religion, identity and place of origin.

He also noted that he was excited about working with all stakeholders of the party and pledged to urgently engage other aspirants of the party’s presidential primary.

National officers

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, in his welcome address praised Dr Bawumia and his entourage for their prompt visit to the party’s headquarters despite the heavy toll of the just ended flagbearership campaign and gave an assurance that the leadership of the party would work hand in hand with all stakeholders to secure a historic victory in 2024.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, in a brief closing remark reiterated the need for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders of the party.

Other national officers in attendance were Danquah Smith Buttey, National First Vice Chairman; Rita Asobayire, National Second Vice Chairperson; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, National Third Vice Chairperson; Dr Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Madam Kate Gyamfua; National Women’s Organiser, Salam Mustapha; Notional Youth Organiser, and Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa; National Nasara Coordinator.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Fred Oware, Dr Augestine Blay, Samuel Awuku and Anthony Abayifa Karbo.