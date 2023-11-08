Mahama lists ministries he will scrap as part of economic recovery if he wins Election 2024

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Nov - 08 - 2023 , 17:13

Former President John Dramani has listed some of the policies that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) would initiate if he is elected as President in 2024.

Among the list includes scraping ministries such as Transport, Aviation, Railways and making them one as well as merging Sanitation and Local Government.

Since he was given the nod as flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections in May this year, he has pledged to implement various policies that would restore economic stability.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday [November 8, 2023], former President John Dramani Mahama stated that if elected as president again after the 2024 general elections, his government would reduce the number of ministers and appointees, merge ministerial portfolios to prune down the number of ministries drastically and review and eliminate ex-gratia in its current form.

He also pledged to reduce waste, cost overruns, institutional borrowing, and breaches in public procurement rules; ensure compliance with internal and external financial control systems, recalibrate and amalgamate duplicated state agencies and discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV services among others as part of top government employees' service conditions.

On Tuesday [November 7, 2023], the former President had an engagement forum with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on under his "Building Ghana Tour".

During the event, John Dramani Mahama said he will reset the Ghanaian economy from a "sloppy decline" under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He also said the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will introduce a 24-hour economy work schedule to put the economy back on track.

Mr Mahama explained that the 24-hour economy strategy would enable businesses with the support of the government to run a 24-hour shift that would deal with the unemployment situation and increase the economic fortunes of the country.

The former President was elected in May, 2023 to lead the NDC again after earning a landslide victory in the polls.

He is set to face Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who now heads the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President was elected last Saturday during the NPP presidential primary after sweeping 118, 210 votes representing 61.43 per cent of all valid votes.

Both candidates have been busy putting forward their policies and visions in an attempt to galvanise the support they need to either come back to office or retain their position as the ruling party.