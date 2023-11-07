Mahama promises to reset Ghana's economy from "sloppy decline"

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 07 - 2023 , 16:07

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama says he will reset the Ghanaian economy from a "sloppy decline" under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said "unrealistic policies" borne out of slogans by the President Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has led Ghana into an economic ditch, which needed realistic policies to turn it around and stabilise the economy.

"There must be an end to this decline.... so that Ghana's citizens and working people can breathe a sigh of relief," he said.

The former President was speaking at an engagement forum with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, under his Building Ghana Tour.

Mr Mahama said the "bad Ghanaian economy" has led to many Ghanaians, particularly, Ghanaian workers losing their purchasing power due to inflationary pressures.

He said a lot of people "have their inadequate income eroded by inflationary pressures."

The NDC leader said in the last few years, he had been outlining policies that a future NDC government would implement to help restore the economy and stabilise it, adding that, the aim of such policies was to stop the steep decline of Ghana's economy, turn it around and stabilise it.

Mr. Mahama also said he had shared his position on governance and institutional reforms in many of his recent public engagements "to ensure that our country is reset and built into the Ghana we all want."

For him, the NDC government will not be couching propagandist slogans "and passing them off as policies."

"We have much to learn as a country from the disaster that has unfolded before our very eyes when a sections of our population became so enameled with empty slogan and acronyms," he noted.

Former President Mahama further indicated that the NDC "will focus on substantial government issues to get the job done in no thrills and no-frills manner."

That, he said, his government will deliver realistic policies to impact the economy and country positively.