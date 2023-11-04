Ghana cannot afford the return of John Mahama again - Akufo-Addo

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 04 - 2023 , 21:11

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is of the opinion that Ghana cannot afford the leadership of former President John Dramani Mahama again.

He has consequently asked Ghanaians to retain the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

For him, the NPP remains the best choice for Ghanaians, and that everyone, particularly the members of the party needed to work hard to ensure the party's victory in 2024.

Speaking at a ceremony at the forecourt of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night to introduce the NPP's Election 2024 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, after he won the party's presidential primary, President Akufo-Addo said "We cannot afford the return of the NDC in 2024."

He acknowledged that even though the upcoming 2024 presidential election will be difficult, with unity among the rank and file of the NPP, the party will emerge victorious.

For him, with unity and determination, the party will be able to defeat the NDC for the third consecutive time.

President Akufo-Addo has therefore charged all party members to go out and campaign hard for the victory of the party.

He also pledged his commitment to honour the party by helping it to win the 2024 general elections.

Also speaking at the same event, the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the election of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is of northern extraction makes the party "no longer an Akan party" as perceived by the opposition NDC.

“Not long ago in this party, someone made a statement that when it comes to NPP, there’s no way a person from the north can be elected as the flagbearer for the party," Justin Kodua said.

“Today, what has happened is history. The NPP is no more and can never be tagged as an Akan party because today we have a flag bearer who comes from the northern part of the country that shows the natural character of the NPP,” he added.

“We are also waiting to see the day that “Yaanom” (NDC) would also elect an Akan as a presidential candidate”, the General Secretary of the NPP stressed.