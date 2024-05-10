Featured

Guru woos students of University of Ghana as he begins bid for SRC president

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 10 - 2024 , 17:06

Rapper Guru is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to becoming the next Students Representative Council (SRC) President of University of Ghana.

In a now viral post on his social media pages yesterday, Guru, real name Maradona Yeboah Adjei, appeared to have already off his campaign when he officially welcomed students back to school.

“Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let’s kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm! MARADONA YEBOAH ADJEI (GURU -NKZ) UGSRC PRESIDENT HOPEFUL’24. #Building the SRC with Everyone for everyone #Let’s all get involved(sic),” he posted.

This comes weeks after Guru made known his intentions to contest in the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council elections.

Guru’s SRC presidential bid is good news and an opportunity for him to show forth his wit in student politics and leadership should he win the votes of the people.

Well, he may have to take some “apor” from his senior, Samini, who contested and won the SRC elections at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in 2022.

