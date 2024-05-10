Next article: Guru woos students of University of Ghana as he begins bid for SRC president

Featured

Gospel singer KODA to be buried on July 5

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 10 - 2024 , 20:25

The final funeral rites of late gospel singer, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA will be held on Friday, July 5 at the KICC on the Spintex Road in Accra.

Advertisement

This was announced by the family in Takoradi today.

A number of gospel artistes including Pastor Joe Beecham and Uncle Ato were at the one week observation on Friday.

KODA died on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Related: Gospel singer KODA is dead

He was not just a singer but a producer who left an indelible mark on the Ghanaian music scene with songs such as ‘Nsempii,’ ‘Nkwa Abodoo,’ ‘Yapai,’ and ‘Adorso’. His music resonated deeply with audiences, inspiring hope and faith.

Days after his death, his family created a new website, www.kodasmedia.com, to provide information on his memorial and funeral arrangements.