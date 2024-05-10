Featured

MultiChoice Ghana commits to local content and innovation

MultiChoice Ghana, the country's leading pay-television provider last Thursday hosted its annual showcase event, unveiling its latest content creations and programme lineup for 2024 with a commitment to investing more in local productions.

In his opening speech, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere emphasized the company's dedication to investing heavily in local content. Okyere acknowledged the "immense responsibility" that comes with the media's power, urging its use for "education, empowerment, and enlightenment."

He expressed confidence in audience support as they navigate economic challenges, fight piracy, and celebrate the return of popular local shows on the Akwaaba Magic channel, including Madam S2 and Inspector Bediako S2.

Mr. Okyere commended the tireless efforts by the company's team and collaborators, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to MultiChoice Ghana's journey.

For sports fans, Mr. Okyere announced live European Cup soccer from Germany in June, followed by comprehensive coverage of the Summer Olympics across DStv, GOtv, and Showmax.

Additional value

The Head of Marketing, Afua Kissi Ashong, announced that MultiChoice is committed to providing value and packages for different price segments to its subscribers.

She urged potential customers to avoid the illegal practice of purchasing and subscribing to DSTV decoders from Nigeria, warning of legal consequences if found culpable.

Pricing concerns

Reacting to concerns about a recent hike in DSTV subscription rates, the Head of Corporate Affairs of MultiChoice Ghana, addressed the impact of taxes and the depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi. He explained that in dollar terms, there is a marginal difference in subscription rates across the continent.

"There are a number of factors that affect pricing," he said. "One is the cost of operations in each market. Another is the stability of the local currency. Taxes also play a role. In Ghana, you are paying almost 29 percent in tax, while Nigeria charges 7 percent, South Africa charges 9 percent, and there are no taxes in some countries. Our pricing is the same in dollars across all 54 countries we operate in, but variations in taxes lead to the differences you see. The tough economic situation in Ghana is another reason for the recent increase."