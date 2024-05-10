Featured

Justin Bieber and wife, Hailey expecting first child

The Biebers have a baby on the way. Justin Bieber, 30, and his model-turned-beauty mogul wife, Hailey Bieber, 27, confirmed that they are expecting their first child together with a video and series of images shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The first piece of content in a carousel shared to Hailey’s 51.2 million followers showed the couple embracing and kissing during a vow renewal ceremony today in Kilauea, Hawaii, at which they are both wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and matching Tiffany & Co. Forever bands. (Hailey is a longtime Saint Laurent ambassador.)

The model and Rhode founder is wearing a white lace dress and head covering in the video clip, which was followed by a series of images showing off her baby bump. In one shot, the pop superstar cradles his wife’s stomach, and in another he is photographing her on a hill as she displays her pregnancy. In lieu of a caption, Hailey just tagged her husband’s IG handle.

The Biebers married in September 2018, following a brief engagement. It will be their first child. During an appearance on Ellen in 2020, Justin told host Ellen DeGeneres about his future fatherhood plans. “I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe.

But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.” He did, however, add that his wife had “some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” which is why they were waiting.

Last fall, Hailey opened up to GQ Hype about the attention that comes with being married to one of the world’s most famous pop stars and the constant tabloid frenzy over whether or not she’s pregnant.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before. There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.'”

She teased that if and when she is pregnant, “the internet will be the last to know.” She added that motherhood “is something that I look forward to. It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.

And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people fucking care. Let me do what I want to do with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”