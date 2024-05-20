Junior Graphic earns praise for helping improve standard of English

Priscilla Asantewaa Obeng May - 20 - 2024 , 09:53

The Headteacher of Akosombo International School (AIS), Seth Oppong, has lauded the Junior Graphic for constantly organising essay workshops for schoolchildren across the country to broaden their knowledge in English.

He noted that as a result of the essay workshop which was organised by the Junior Graphic last two years, students of AIS performed so well in English Language at the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr Oppong was speaking at the Junior Graphic National Essay Competition (JGNEC) workshop organised last Thursday at the Akosombo International School in the Eastern Region.

“Junior Graphic has over the years served as a guide for many children in their academic pursuits and continues to support quality education in the country. I encourage you to cultivate the habit of reading the Junior Graphic because it contains educative information that can guide you in your studies.

“I encourage all learners to take keen interest in reading educative materials such as the Junior Graphic,” he stated. Mr Oppong also thanked major stakeholders who had supported the Junior Graphic over the years to organise JGNEC.

Workshop

Over 250 students who participated in the JGNEC workshop were educated on the basic principles that can help enhance their reading and writing skills and boost their academic performance.

Final-year students who also took part in the workshop were privileged to learn how to write good essays, pronounce and spell difficult words to help them excel in their upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in July.

The schoolchildren asked various questions on the different types of essays and other topics they found difficult in English Language. They were also given tips on how to participate in this year’s essay contest.

No social media language

The facilitator for the workshop, Mrs Felicia Asimeng, who is a former Headteacher of Chemu Senior High School, Tema, took students through the workshop and taught them what examiners expect in their essays.

She advised them to desist from using informal language and shorthand in their essays because using informal language and shorthand did not meet the standards of examiners when they are marking scripts, and that they defied basic principles of English.

“Do not use language you use on social media if you want to write a good essay. For example, some students write ‘b/4’ instead of ‘before’. Cultivate the habit of writing words in full. You will lose marks if you use them,” she cautioned.

Two students of AIS, Benita Adorkor Akwei and Maame Afua Armah-Mensah, who shared their experiences after the workshop said the workshop had taught them the proper use of words in their right context and how to write compelling essays.

They thanked the organisers and appealed that such workshops be organised from time to time.

Quality education

The Relationship Manager, Retail Banking of the First Bank Ghana, Fred Asante, said the bank supported the Junior Graphic on this initiative to contribute to quality education in Ghana and urged students to participate in this year’s JGNEC so that they could stand a chance of participating in First Bank’s Junior Internship Programme, a programme that allowed children to have internship programmes with First Bank during their vacation.