Featured

Rawlings family celebrates Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 20 - 2024 , 16:23

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her adult children were in Kumasi to celebrate the 74th birthday of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as well as the 25th anniversary of his enstoolment as Asantehene.

Advertisement

On Sunday May 12 the family, clad in colourful attire joined well-wishers from across Ghana and other parts of the world to celebrate the grand commemorative Akwasidae ceremony at Dwabrem, Manhyia Palace.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, alongside their mother, took turns to congratulate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he sat in state, while adding beauty and colour to an exceptionally resplendent ceremony.

Earlier on Monday May 6, 2024, the entire family led by Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and comprising Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi were at the St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Kumasi for the Birthday Thanksgiving Service of the Asantehene. They also attended a birthday dinner on the same day in honour of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is a direct descendant of the Ashanti Royal family, has close ties with Manhyia and makes it a responsibility to participate in most traditional Ashanti events.