Previous article: Group of the Year no longer a competitive category –PRO of Charterhouse

Featured

Ghanaian Chef to attempt Guinness World Record longest baking marathon

Benjamin Xornam Glover, TEMA Showbiz News May - 10 - 2024 , 14:27

Ghanaian Chef, Gertrude Osei Mensah is gearing up for the attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record longest baking marathon by an individual.

Advertisement

The record attempt is programmed to take place from Monday, June 3 - 7, 2024 at Tema Community 1, Samtashie Plaza, Meridian Road over an estimated time of 120 hours.

She will attempt to defeat the current record held by Irish Chef, Allan Fisher .

Fisher’s record of 47 hours 21 minutes and 21 seconds was achieved in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 25 to 27 September 2023.

"I wish to represent Ghana in showcasing my baking craft on this international platform," Chef Gertrude said

Chef Gertrude is the CEO of Cakes and Bites and a former student of Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Senior High School, Tema where she studied Home Economics. She also holds a Professional Diploma in Pastry Making, Cake Designing and Sugarcraft from Cake Tekniks

"It is my desire to train and mentor brilliant, serious and willing but less privileged youth in Tema and Ashaiman in the baking craft for free to promote and throw more light on Technical and Vocational Education and Training(T-VET) and reduce the level of unemployment in Ghana,” she said.