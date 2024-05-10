Next article: Your first salary is for your father, not pastor, says Kanayo

‘After next album, I no do again’, Davido hints on retirement from music

May - 10 - 2024

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, hinted on Thursday that he might not produce another album after his next one.

Davido disclosed this on Thursday night while reacting to the recent pictures and videos doctored against him by some blogs.

Recall that the ‘Unavailable’ crooner has been in the news lately due to his online feud with his colleague, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

He claimed that some persons desperately want him out of the music industry.

“Yall niggas want me out the game that bad ?? Oya after next album I no do again. So una fit get peace,” he wrote on his X handle.

Davido recently stated that since he entered the industry, many of his colleagues have not experienced peace of mind.

On Wednesday, the singer released the music video for “Kante,” featuring the super talented singer Fave, from his “Timeless” album.

He also announced that the visuals will mark the end of the “Timeless” era, one of the standout tracks from the Grammy-nominated album released in March 2023.